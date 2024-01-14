W.A.S.P Announce 2nd Edition Of The 7 Savage: 1984 - 1992

(MBM) Due to huge demand from the public a second edition of the W.A.S.P. Deluxe 8LP Boxset from their 'Capitol Years' is being released on March 8, 2024 on Madfish.

Eddie Trunk: "The WASP 7 Savage Box Set is a true must for any fans of this great band. It's everything you would want in a definitive collection. The classic albums sounding as good as ever, a beautiful comprehensive book, and all the rare tracks in one place. A classic collection for a classic band and one of the top reissues I've seen and heard".

W.A.S.P. is one of the most consistent and reliable forces in rock music - unstoppable and unassailable, like a heavy metal juggernaut sent back in time from a long-distant galaxy. Frontman Blackie Lawless is undoubtedly one of rock's everlasting figures - someone's whose attitude and vision changed the musical landscape around him, in the process bearing fruit to some of the biggest anthems of their time.

Their first five studio albums (W.A.S.P., The Last Command, Inside the Electric Circus, The Headless Children & The Crimson Idol) contributed enough on their own for W.A.S.P. to be considered one of the greatest rock bands of all-time. Those LPs are all presented in this set, mastered half-speed at Air Studios, London for a superior, sharper, more direct and engaging sound.

Packaged within a deluxe red leatherette effect double slipcase, The 7 Savage: 1984-1992 is completed on vinyl with two more LPs: 1987's Live... in the Raw and new compilation Bonus Tracks & B-Sides featuring the controversial breakthrough anthem 'Animal (F**k Like a Beast)'.

Compiled with the full cooperation of Blackie Lawless, the box set also includes a 60-page book with exclusive and rare pictures from legendary metal photographers (including Ross Halfin, Tony Mottram, David Plastik and Paul Natkin), along with extensive liner notes from Amit Sharma (Kerrang!, Planet Rock). Also included is an exclusive Blackie Lawless poster, plus a 6 page folding poster replica from the debut LP.

