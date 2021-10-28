Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has announced a partnership with Dogtown, who will be releasing a special limited edition skate deck this Friday, October 29th at noon Pacific Time.
The new collaboration will include skateboard decks and clothing with art by Sean Cliver on 200 limited-edition custom paint "Midnight Fade" skateboard decks with a silver metal flake dusting designed by Jim "Red Dog" Muir.
They are manufactured by Paul Schmitt at PS Stix, and include hand silk screened by Chicken at Screaming Squeegees on the iconic 80's Dogtown Stonefish shape.
They will also releasing a limited run of T-shirts and pullover hoodies with the OZZY X DOGTOWN graphic . All items are available this Friday (October 29) at 12:00 Noon (PT). See photos and more here.
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer To Coming
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Three Down To Earth Rare Tracks
Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'
Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album
Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic
Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release
Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'
Metallica Become Teachers For New MasterClass- Ozzy Osbourne Going Dogtown-Imagine Dragons- Foo Fighters- more
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Metallica Become Teachers For New MasterClass
Imagine Dragons and J.I.D Get Animated With 'Enemy'
Foo Fighters and The Strokes Lead Lollapalooza Lineups
Dead & Company, Phish, Gov't Mule Livestreaming For Halloween
George Strait Tributes First Responders With 'The Weight Of The Badge' Video
Above Snakes Have 'Nothing To Lose' With New Video