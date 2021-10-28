.

Ozzy Osbourne Going Dogtown

Keavin Wiggins | 10-28-2021

Promo photo courtesy SKO

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has announced a partnership with Dogtown, who will be releasing a special limited edition skate deck this Friday, October 29th at noon Pacific Time.

The new collaboration will include skateboard decks and clothing with art by Sean Cliver on 200 limited-edition custom paint "Midnight Fade" skateboard decks with a silver metal flake dusting designed by Jim "Red Dog" Muir.

They are manufactured by Paul Schmitt at PS Stix, and include hand silk screened by Chicken at Screaming Squeegees on the iconic 80's Dogtown Stonefish shape.

They will also releasing a limited run of T-shirts and pullover hoodies with the OZZY X DOGTOWN graphic . All items are available this Friday (October 29) at 12:00 Noon (PT). See photos and more here.

