AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Video Passes One Billion YouTube Views

AC/DC have a brand new milestone to celebrate after their classic video for the song "Thunderstruck" has surpassed over 1 billion views on YouTube.

The track originally appeared on the band's 1990 album, "The Razors Edge", and again was a hit when it appeared on the "Iron Man 2 Soundtrack" album in 2010.

"Thunderstruck" now joins YouTube's billion streaming club that also features Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody", Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters", Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child Of Mine" and more. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

AC/DC Premiere 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video

AC/DC Share Story Behind 'Witch's Spell' Video

Bon Scott's Family Launches Official Website For Late AC/DC Legend

AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose

AC/DC Unleash 'Witch's Spell' With New Video

AC/DC Preview 'Witch's Spell' Video

Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson

AC/DC In The Studio For 'High Voltage' 45th Anniversary

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography This Fall

News > AC/DC