Eagles Of Death Metal Share First Track From Christmas EP

EP cover art (Image credit: UMe)

The Eagles Of Death Metal have shared their Boots Electric rendition of "O Holy Night". The track comes from their forthcoming "Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas".

The special six track Christmas EP is set to be released on November 19th and features the band and Jesse Hughes' alter-ego Boots Electric taking on some holiday favorites including "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman," "Little Drummer Boy," and more.

Jesse had this to say, "Just a few songs to warm your heart during Christmas time. I hope you like them. May Christmas bring peace to you all. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, I love you, and God bless you all."

Stream "O Holy Night" and see the tracklsting below:

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Put A Little Love In Your Heart

O Holy Night

Little Drummer Boy

Little Town Of Bethlehem

O Holy Night (A Cappella)

Related Stories

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car

Jesse Hughes Added To Rock Against MS Benefit Concert

Bulletboys Release New Video Featuring Eagles of Death Metal's Singer

News > Eagles Of Death Metal