.

Eagles Of Death Metal Share First Track From Christmas EP

Keavin Wiggins | 10-31-2021

Eagles Of Death Metal
EP cover art (Image credit: UMe)

The Eagles Of Death Metal have shared their Boots Electric rendition of "O Holy Night". The track comes from their forthcoming "Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas".

The special six track Christmas EP is set to be released on November 19th and features the band and Jesse Hughes' alter-ego Boots Electric taking on some holiday favorites including "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman," "Little Drummer Boy," and more.

Jesse had this to say, "Just a few songs to warm your heart during Christmas time. I hope you like them. May Christmas bring peace to you all. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, I love you, and God bless you all."

Stream "O Holy Night" and see the tracklsting below:
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Put A Little Love In Your Heart
O Holy Night
Little Drummer Boy
Little Town Of Bethlehem
O Holy Night (A Cappella)

