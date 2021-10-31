Eagles Of Death Metal Share First Track From Christmas EP

The Eagles Of Death Metal have shared their Boots Electric rendition of "O Holy Night". The track comes from their forthcoming "Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas".
The special six track Christmas EP is set to be released on November 19th and features the band and Jesse Hughes' alter-ego Boots Electric taking on some holiday favorites including "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman," "Little Drummer Boy," and more.
Jesse had this to say, "Just a few songs to warm your heart during Christmas time. I hope you like them. May Christmas bring peace to you all. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, I love you, and God bless you all."
Stream "O Holy Night" and see the tracklsting below:
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Put A Little Love In Your Heart
O Holy Night
Little Drummer Boy
Little Town Of Bethlehem
O Holy Night (A Cappella)
