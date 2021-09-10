.

Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions Album

Bruce Henne | 09-10-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album art

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton will release a new a new live recording, "The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions", on November 12. The project captures Clapton and his band performing acoustic renditions of his classics alongside an assortment of other numbers encompassing blues, country and rarified originals.

Recorded live at Cowdray House in West Sussex, England, the album features new, stripped-down versions Clapton standards like "After Midnight," "Layla," "Bell Bottom Blues," "Tears In Heaven," "Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out" and "Key to the Highway," and their own versions of songs that had a profound effect on his career and those of his contemporaries including the Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac tracks "Black Magic Woman" and "Man Of The World."

Clapton and the band performed to an empty venue, with one exception: his wife, Melia, was the sole outside observer and the inspiration for the Sessions title.

Initiated as the result of the cancellation of Eric's May 2021 concert series at the Royal Albert Hall due to the pandemic - with those dates now set for next spring, the mostly acoustic set was envisioned to be like an "Eric Clapton Unplugged II," but not quite, as three songs are played with electric guitars.

The guitarist scored the biggest-selling record of his career with 1992's "Unplugged", which topped the charts around the world, earned three Grammy Awards, and went on to sell more than 26 million copies worldwide.

"The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions" will be available in the United States on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, 4K UHD+Blu-ray, 2 LPs pressed on yellow vinyl, and a Deluxe Edition containing the DVD, Blu-ray & CD packaged in a 40 page 12" x 12" hardback photo book, digital video & digital audio. In addition, a CD-only version will be available exclusively at Target.

The project will be available in all other global territories on the following formats: DVD, Blu-ray, CD, DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, 4K UHD+Blu-ray, 180-gram 2LP, limited edition 2LP pressed on 180-gram yellow vinyl, and a Deluxe Edition containing the DVD, Blu-ray & CD packaged in a 40 page 12" x 12" hardback photo book, digital video & digital audio. Watch the trailer and see the tracklisting here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions Album

Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour

Eric Clapton Postpones Royal Albert Hall Concerts

Eric Clapton Forced To Postpone Spring Tour Dates

Eric Clapton Hosts Ginger Baker Tribute Concert 2020 In Review

Eric Clapton Performs Cream Classic On Crossroads Guitar Festival Package

Eric Clapton and Annie Lennox Lead Sting's New 'Duets' Album

Eric Clapton Announces Royal Albert Hall Shows

Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival Package

Eric Clapton's 'Layla' Getting 50th Anniversary Box Set Treatment

News > Eric Clapton

advertisement
Day In Rock

Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album- Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock Stern- Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions- more

Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Club Show- David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song- Iron Maiden- more

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1- KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour- Eddie Vedder- more

UFO Announce Farewell Tour- Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac- Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Buckcherry

Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine

The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America

Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live

Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott

advertisement
Latest News

Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album

Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock The Howard Stern Show

Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions Album

Bullet For My Valentine Go Visual With 'Shatter'

Motorhead Share Upgraded 'Rock Out' Video

Tesla Resuming Tour Following Covid Shutdown

The Darkness Deliver 'Nobody Can See Me Cry' Video

Singled Out: Jonathan Paull Gertler's Grasp The Moon