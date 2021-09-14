(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a new version of his 1991 track, "Hellraiser", featuring Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, from the forthcoming 30th anniversary digital release of his "No More Tears" album.
The 2021 mix presents the first-ever official version of the song featuring both rockers; "Hellraiser" was one of four songs on Osbourne's sixth album that were co-written by Lemmy - alongside "Mama, I'm Coming Home," "I Don't Want To Change The World" and "Desire", while Motorhead would go on to record their own version for their 1992 album, "March Or Die."
"I hope everyone enjoys the song," says Ozzy. "This is just a small way to honor my friend Lemmy." The Motorhead founder passed away in 2015 at the age of 70 from prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure.
Due September 17, the expanded 30th anniversary digital reissue of "No More Tears" features the original album alongside bonus material that includes a mix of demos and live recordings from the era. Check out the Lemmy version of "Hellraiser" here.
Ozzy Osbourne Tributes Randy Rhoads In The Studio
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'No More Tears' For 30th Anniversary
Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary
Eddie Van Halen and Ozzy Osbourne On 'Demon Drink' Episode of Backstaged
Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God
Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album
Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards
Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
When Rob Zombie Met Ozzy Osbourne
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album- Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock Stern- Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions- more
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'
Thomas Rhett Goes No. 1 With 'Country Again'
Green Day Share Live Cover Of KISS Classic
Eric Church Shares Behind The Scenes Video For New Tour
Foo Fighters Receive Global Icon Award At MTV VMAs
Charming Liars Cover Earth, Wind and Fire Classic 'September'
In The A.M. Streaming New Single 'Save Yourself'