Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon

Keavin Wiggins | 09-15-2021

Cover art courtesy SRO

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne is planning to undergo major surgery to help correct neck and spine issues that were the result of a fall in his home in 2019, according to his wife and manager Sharon.

She revealed the news during a lengthy chat with DailyMailTV. She said of the upcoming surgery, "The thing I'm most excited about is my hubby getting back on stage. That's what I pray for."

Not long after the injury, the family revealed that Ozzy had been diagnosed with Parkinson' Disease. Sharon shared, "It was like that one after the other and it's like, woah, just a minute, you know?.

"It breaks your heart that he wants to get back. He misses his friends, his musicians, they're his partners. He misses that life." She added: "But with his Parkinson's, he's fine. He's fine, he's got it under control."

