Death from Above 1979 Cover Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin'

Death from Above 1979 have shared their cover of the classic Journey megahit "Don't Stop Believin'" exclusively via Amazon Music's Rock Scene channel.

Sebastien Grainger had this to say about the duo's take on the iconic track, "We made a kind of witchy version of the song that would make Steve Perry magically join Journey again."

The band's unique take on the classic hit follows the release of their fourth studio album, "Is 4 Lovers", which hit stores earlier this year. Check out the Journey cover here.

