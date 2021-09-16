Death from Above 1979 have shared their cover of the classic Journey megahit "Don't Stop Believin'" exclusively via Amazon Music's Rock Scene channel.
Sebastien Grainger had this to say about the duo's take on the iconic track, "We made a kind of witchy version of the song that would make Steve Perry magically join Journey again."
The band's unique take on the classic hit follows the release of their fourth studio album, "Is 4 Lovers", which hit stores earlier this year. Check out the Journey cover here.
Death From Above 1979 Share 'Modern Guy' Video And Announce Tour
Death From Above 1979 Return With 'One + One'
Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon- Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Allman Family Revival- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share Unreleased Song From Rarities Collection
Lizard Music Returning with First New Music In Over 25 Years
Rival Sons Announce Limited Edition Reissue
Death from Above 1979 Cover Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin'
The Tragically Hip Expand 'Road Apples' For 30th Anniversary
Dead & Company Add Two Shows To 2021 Tour
Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam
Singled Out: Edge of Paradise's The Unknown