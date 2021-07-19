Death From Above 1979 Share 'Modern Guy' Video And Announce Tour

Death From Above 1979 have released a music video for their single "Modern Guy" and have announced that they will be hitting the road for a North American Tour.

The video, directed by Alex P. Smith was shot in Hamilton, Ontario, and features the duo in a car chase. They had this to say, "'Modern Guy' is the first real driving song of the 21st century. So we made a driving video. End of story."

Following some festival appearances later this year, the group will be launching there Is 4 Lovers North American tour on March 5th in Washington, D.C. See the dates and watch the video below:

2021 Festival Dates:

August 7 - Victoriaville, QC - Rock La Cruze

September 17 - St John's, NL - Iceberg Alley

September 19 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival



2022 Tour Dates:

March 5 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

March 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

March 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

March 10 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

March 12 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 13 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre

March 15 - London, ON - London Concert Theatre

March 16 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

March 17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

March 19 - Chicago, IL - Metro

March 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

March 21 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

March 23 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

March 24 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

March 26 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

March 27 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

March 29 - Tacoma, WA - Fawcett Hall

March 30 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

April 1 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

April 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

April 3 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's

