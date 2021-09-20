Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour

Volbeat and Ghost have announced that they are teaming up early next year to launch a U.S. coheadlining tour that will feature support from Twin Temple.
The 26-date arena tour will be kicking off on January 25th in Reno, NV at the Reno Events Center and will be wrapping up on March 3rd in Anaheim, Ca at the Honda Center.
Volbeat had the following to say about the trek, "We are so incredibly excited to get back to these cities with a Volbeat headline show, but getting to do it alongside a headline show from our goulish friends in Ghost and bringing the incomparable Twin Temple with us?
"How soon will it be January already!? Start getting ready, the thunder and lightning is coming to your town in 2022." See the dates below:
Tue Jan 25 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
Thu Jan 27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Jan 28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sat Jan 29 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Mon Jan 31 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
Wed Feb 02 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Fri Feb 04 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat Feb 05 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Mon Feb 07 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Tue Feb 08 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
Thu Feb 10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Fri Feb 11 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
Sat Feb 12 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Mon Feb 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
Tue Feb 15 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
Wed Feb 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Fri Feb 18 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
Sat Feb 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Sun Feb 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Mon Feb 21 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
Wed Feb 23 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Fri Feb 25 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat Feb 26 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park Coliseum
Mon Feb 28 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Tue Mar 01 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Thu Mar 03 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Ghost Share Cover Of Metallica' 'Enter Sandman'
Ghost and Rodrigo y Gabriela Celebrate Metallica's Black Album Anniversary
The Ghost Inside Comeback Concert Being Released
Singled Out: The Ghost Club's All I Know
Glass Animals Go Space Ghost Coast To Coast With New Video
Soul Coughing Offshoot Ghost Of Vroom Share Animated Video
The Ghost Inside, Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain Plan One Off Show
KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction
Ghost Iris Reveal 'Cold Sweat' Video
Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council- Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour- Axl Rose- more
Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic- KISS Expand 'Destroyer'- Ignite Return With New Frontman and Digital EP- more
Metallica Rock Intimate Club- Guns N' Roses Postpone Concerts- Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release- more
Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam- Rival Sons Announce Limited Edition Reissue- Dead & Co- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council
Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour
Axl Rose Recovering From Possible 'Food Poisoning'
The Lumineers Share First Song From New Album Ahead Of TV Performance
Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Slaughter Beach'
Carly Pearce and Ashey McBryde 'Never Wanted To Be That Girl'
Billy Idol Streaming New EP 'The Roadside'
Singled Out: Sound of Kalima's Ciggie Rainy