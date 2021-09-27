Eric Clapton Shares 'After Midnight' Performance From Lockdown Sessions

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton is sharing video of a performance of "After Midnight" from his forthcoming live package, "The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions."
The guitarist originally covered the 1966 J.J. Cale classic on his self-titled 1970 debut, and it went on to become a regular part of his live sets. Due November 12, the new live project captures Clapton and his band performing acoustic renditions of his classics alongside an assortment of other numbers encompassing blues, country and rarified originals.
Recorded live at Cowdray House in West Sussex, England, the album features new, stripped-down versions Clapton standards like "Layla," "Bell Bottom Blues," "Tears In Heaven," "Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out" and "Key to the Highway," and their own versions of songs that had a profound effect on his career and those of his contemporaries including the Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac tracks "Black Magic Woman" and "Man Of The World."
Clapton and the band performed to an empty venue, with one exception: his wife, Melia, was the sole outside observer and the inspiration for the Sessions title.
"The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions" will be available in the United States on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, 4K UHD+Blu-ray, 2 LPs pressed on yellow vinyl, and a Deluxe Edition containing the DVD, Blu-ray & CD packaged in a 40 page 12" x 12" hardback photo book, digital video & digital audio. In addition, a CD-only version will be available exclusively at Target.
The project will be available in all other global territories on the following formats: DVD, Blu-ray, CD, DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, 4K UHD+Blu-ray, 180-gram 2LP, limited edition 2LP pressed on 180-gram yellow vinyl, and a Deluxe Edition containing the DVD, Blu-ray & CD packaged in a 40 page 12" x 12" hardback photo book, digital video & digital audio. Watch the video and the trailer for the project here.
Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions Album
Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour
Eric Clapton Postpones Royal Albert Hall Concerts
Eric Clapton Forced To Postpone Spring Tour Dates
Eric Clapton Hosts Ginger Baker Tribute Concert 2020 In Review
Eric Clapton Performs Cream Classic On Crossroads Guitar Festival Package
Eric Clapton and Annie Lennox Lead Sting's New 'Duets' Album
Eric Clapton Announces Royal Albert Hall Shows
Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival Package
Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour- Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour- Guns N' Roses- more
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour
Guns N' Roses Tour Now Going Down Under In 2022
Jason Aldean Releasing 30 Track New Album 'Macon, Georgia'
Killswitch Engage Unleash 'Us Against The World' Video
Singled Out: Touching's Caught In The Middle
Alan Jackson Celebrates Ryman History With 'Where Have You Gone' Video
Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour
The Police In The Studio For Ghost In Machine Anniversary