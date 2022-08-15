Aerosmith Stream 1993 Concert From The Vaults

(hennemusic) Aerosmith are streaming a 1993 Pittsburgh show for the latest episode of their limited-edition 50th anniversary archival concert video series.

The band was filmed live at The Coca-Cola Star Lake Amphitheater in Pittsburgh, PA on July 2, 1993 during the Get A Grip Tour; the footage includes classics such as "Eat The Rich," "Janie's Got A Gun," "Livin' On The Edge" and "Cryin'."

The video was unearthed from Aerosmith's legendary archive for the very first time and remastered in HD from the original master tapes.

Starting August 12, the unreleased Pittsburgh concert video will be available to stream online for one week only as the third episode in a five-part series.

