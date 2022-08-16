Metallica and Radiohead Classics Fuel Westworld Soundtrack

(BB Gun) Ramin Djawadi's Westworld: Season 4 (Soundtrack from the HBO Series) has just been released and is now available to stream and download at all digital retailers.

As has been Djawadi's thematic approach on each of his Westworld soundtracks from HBO's Emmy-winning drama series, the 34-track album features the lauded composer's original music along with unique versions of well-known songs which were originally performed by Radiohead, Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, Metallica, Lana Del Rey, Nine Inch Nails, and Lou Reed - all of which were heard throughout Westworld: Season 4.

Fans can experience all the incredible music from each season of Westworld in the Official Westworld Playlist, which includes all the music from Westworld: Season 4 along with Djawadi's imaginative musical choices from previous seasons, including incredible versions of tracks originally performed by artists such as The Rolling Stones, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Amy Winehouse, Nirvana, Guns 'N Roses, among many others.

The Westworld: Season 4 (Soundtrack from the HBO Series) is now available and the track list is as follows:

Main Title Theme - Westworld

Parasite

The Day the World Went Away

Bad Acid

Olympiad

Video Games

Time to Transcend

Welcome to the Golden Age

Annees Folles

Bad Guy

Sweetwater Temperance

Enter Sandman

Outliers

Pink + White

The Tower

Hale's World

Do You Have an Appointment?

Knowledge

Winner Takes All

Perfect Day

Wrong Exit

A Message

They Are After Your Hooch

What We Are

No More Waiting

Ancient Wisdom

Host City

Watch You Grow Up

Finish What We Started

Blue Dress

Pyramid Song

Set Ourselves Free

Sweetwater Reprise

Our World

