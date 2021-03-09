August Burns Red Share Cover Of Westworld Theme

August Burns Red have released a cover of the theme song to the hit HBO series Westworld that was recorded this past summer as a result of the pandemic lockdown.
JB Brubaker had to say the following about the decision to cover the theme song, "The soundtrack to Westworld has been a favorite of mine as long as the HBO series has existed.
"I started working on a metal version of the main theme to the show back in 2018, but pushed it to the backburner as other projects took priority. When COVID sent us into lockdown, the first thing I did with my time at home was finish the Westworld cover.
"We recorded it in the summer of 2020 and I'm really proud of how it came out. I hope fans of the show will feel we did it justice!" Listen to the cover below:
