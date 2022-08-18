She Wants Revenge Recruit Chameleons For Fall Tour

Tour poster

She Wants Revenge has recruited the legendary post-punk Manchester band Chameleons to support them on their upcoming North American fall tour.

"It's amazing," says vocalist Justin Warfield of their upcoming tourmates. "Since the beginning we've had the good fortune to play with bands who we love and who influenced us. So to share the stage with them is incredible. It's going to be a deep, beautiful night of music and we can't wait."

The dates are set to kick off on November 1st in Boston, MA at the Brighton Music Hall and will wrap up on November 13th at the Rumrummer Music Hall in London ON.

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, August 19th. See the dates below:

Nov 1 - Brighton Music Hall (Boston, MA)

Nov 2 - Phantom Power (Millersville PA)

Nov 3 - Black Cat (Washington DC)

Nov 4 - Magic Bag (Detroit MI)

Nov 5 - Rumba (Columbus OH)

Nov 6 - The Metro (Chicago IL)

Nov 8 - Beachland Ballroom (Cleveland OH)

Nov 9 - White Eagle Hall (Jersey City NJ)

Nov 10 - Underground Arts (Philadelphia PA)

Nov 11 - Le Poisson Rouge (New York NY)

Nov 12 - Velvet Underground (Toronto ON)

Nov 13 - Rumrummer Music Hall (London ON)

