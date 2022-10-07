She Wants Revenge Expand North American Tour

Tour promo poster

She Wants Revenge have announced that they are adding a handful of dates in the Southeast and Texas to their forthcoming North American Tour this fall.

The trek will now include stops in Houston (Nov. 26th at White Oak Music Hall), Durham, NC (Nov. 29th at Motorco Music Hall) and Tampa, FL (Dec. 4th at The Orpheum).

They will be supported by legendary post-punk Manchester band Chameleons from Nov. 1st in Boston to Nov. 13th in London, ON. Vocalist Justin Warfield shared, "Being without live music for such a long stretch during the pandemic was devastating not only as a fan, but also as a musician.

"When it was finally safe enough to unmask and play with friends in a rehearsal room, it was amazing, but it still wasn't the same as the unpredictability and energy of a real show."

Nov 1 - Brighton Music Hall (Boston, MA)**

Nov 2 - Phantom Power (Millersville PA)**

Nov 3 - Black Cat (Washington DC)**

Nov 4 - Magic Bag (Detroit MI)**

Nov 5 - Rumba (Columbus OH)**

Nov 6 - The Metro (Chicago IL)**

Nov 8 - Beachland Ballroom (Cleveland OH)**

Nov 9 - White Eagle Hall (Jersey City NJ)**

Nov 10 - Underground Arts (Philadelphia PA)**

Nov 11 - Le Poisson Rouge (New York NY)**

Nov 12 - Velvet Underground (Toronto ON)**

Nov 13 - Rumrunner Music Hall (London ON)**



Newly Announced Dates:

Nov 26 - White Oak Music Hall (Houston TX)

Nov 27 - One Eyed Jacks (New Orleans LA)

Nov 29 - Motorco Music Hall (Durham NC)

Nov 30 - The Masquerade (Atlanta GA)

Dec 1 - Plaza Live (Orlando FL)

Dec 3 - Culture Room (Ft Lauderdale FL)

Dec 4 - The Orpheum (Tampa FL)

Dec 6 - Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Dallas TX)

Dec 7 - 3TEN Austin City Limits (Austin TX)

* CHAMELEONS as support

