Rush's Alex Lifeson and Gibson Help Children's Hospital

Lifeson at event at the Gibson Garage

(Prime PR) Last week, Alex Lifeson, legendary guitarist for RUSH, the Gibson team, and representatives from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and Room in The Inn, gathered for a special event at the Gibson Garage--the ultimate guitar experience and music destination in the heart of downtown Nashville, Music City USA. Alex Lifeson, and Gibson Gives--Gibson's purpose-driven philanthropic arm-donated funds directly to two local organizations that offer vital resources to the people of Nashville: Monroe Carell and Room In The Inn. In addition, Gibson has donated guitars and gear for music therapy programs at the hospital and Room In The Inn.



Alex Lifeson is donating both current and ongoing music royalties from the sales of his recent signature Epiphone Les Paul Axcess guitar, and Gibson Gives is donating funds directly to each charity. In addition, Gibson Gives has donated guitars and much needed music gear to the music therapy programs for the hospital and Room In The Inn which greatly enhance the lives of patients and residents.



The board-certified music therapists at Monroe Carell work with children and their families, using music in unique ways to help each child with chronic pain, physical rehabilitation, psychiatric symptoms, end of life, procedural support and coping with hospitalization, and disease. Music therapists work as part of the medical team to support the whole patient and design music therapies specially for each patient's medical diagnoses, course of treatment and discharge timeline.



Through its comprehensive single site of services for individuals experiencing homelessness, Room In The Inn works closely with other service providers and community partners to meet the needs of Nashville's most vulnerable neighbors. Room In The Inn offers meal programs both onsite and mobile, recovery services for those overcoming addiction and mental health issues, showers and personal care, telephone and computer access, secure storage, transportation to medical appointments, bus passes, and more, food stamp assistance, laundry, mail, legal clinic, haircuts, housing and utility deposit assistance, health, life and work skills teaching, and recreation. For more information, go here.

