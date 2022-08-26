Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

Event poster

(hennemusic) Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson teamed up with Dave Grohl and drummer Omar Hakim in Toronto this week to rehearse for their upcoming appearances at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.

The Canadian rockers are set to perform in honor of the late Foo Fighters drummer during a September 3 show at London's Wembley Stadium and a September 27 event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

"Getting ready for the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show in London!," shared Hakim on Instagram on August 24 alongside a photo of the foursome at a downtown Toronto restaurant. "So FUN for Dave and I to rehearse with Geddy and Alex of RUSH!!"

Lee and Lifeson will perform at both events, which will see appearances by an all-star cast of rockers that will include members of AC/DC, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Black Sabbath - among others - joining the Foo Fighters as they remember Hawkins, who passed away in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia on March 25 at the age of 50 while the band were playing a series of shows in South America.

See the photo from Toronto here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Rush In The Studio For Signals' 40th Anniversary

Rush's Alex Lifeson and Gibson Help Children's Hospital

Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite For South Park Concert

Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album

Rush Music and Merch

News > Rush