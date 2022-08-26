Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

(hennemusic) Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson teamed up with Dave Grohl and drummer Omar Hakim in Toronto this week to rehearse for their upcoming appearances at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.
The Canadian rockers are set to perform in honor of the late Foo Fighters drummer during a September 3 show at London's Wembley Stadium and a September 27 event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
"Getting ready for the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show in London!," shared Hakim on Instagram on August 24 alongside a photo of the foursome at a downtown Toronto restaurant. "So FUN for Dave and I to rehearse with Geddy and Alex of RUSH!!"
Lee and Lifeson will perform at both events, which will see appearances by an all-star cast of rockers that will include members of AC/DC, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Black Sabbath - among others - joining the Foo Fighters as they remember Hawkins, who passed away in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia on March 25 at the age of 50 while the band were playing a series of shows in South America.
See the photo from Toronto here.
