.

Aerosmith Share Final Show From The Vault Series

Bruce Henne | 08-26-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Aerosmith Series promo
Series promo

(hennemusic) Aerosmith are wrapping up their special limited-edition 50th anniversary archival video series with footage of a 2016 concert in Mexico City, Mexico.

The band was filmed live at the city's Arena Ciudad de Mexico on October 27, 2016 while on their Rock 'N' Roll Rumble Tour, where they rocked classics like "Draw The Line" and "Rats In The Cellar," as well as "Crazy" and their hit ballad "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing."

The video was unearthed from Aerosmith's legendary archive for the very first time and remastered in HD from the original master tapes. Starting August 26, the unreleased Mexico City concert video will be available to stream online for one week only as the final episode in a five-part series.

Watch the 2016 concert here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Aerosmith Share Final Show From The Vault Series

Aerosmith Share Detroit Concert From The Vaults

Aerosmith Stream 1993 Concert From The Vaults

Aerosmith Continue 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1989 Concert

Aerosmith Launch 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1977 Houston Concerts

Aerosmith Music and Merch

News > Aerosmith

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced- KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night- more

Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups- Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'- Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming- Def Leppard- more

Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric- Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing- Lit and Hoobastank Tour- more

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field

Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!

Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh

Latest News

Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced

KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night

Muse Scare Up 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween' Video

Aerosmith Share Final Show From The Vault Series

Rolling Stones Remastered 1967 'We Love Video' Makes Online Debut

The Pretty Reckless To Deliver Other Worlds This Fall

Machine Head Share 'No Gods, No Masters' Video

Kip Moore Recruits Morgan Wade For 'If I Was Your Lover' Video