Aerosmith Share Final Show From The Vault Series

(hennemusic) Aerosmith are wrapping up their special limited-edition 50th anniversary archival video series with footage of a 2016 concert in Mexico City, Mexico.

The band was filmed live at the city's Arena Ciudad de Mexico on October 27, 2016 while on their Rock 'N' Roll Rumble Tour, where they rocked classics like "Draw The Line" and "Rats In The Cellar," as well as "Crazy" and their hit ballad "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing."

The video was unearthed from Aerosmith's legendary archive for the very first time and remastered in HD from the original master tapes. Starting August 26, the unreleased Mexico City concert video will be available to stream online for one week only as the final episode in a five-part series.

Watch the 2016 concert here.

