Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manger Sharon explained in a new interview that couple plan to leave the U.S. and return to their native UK due to the current environment in the U.S.

She and Ozzy spoke to the Guardian about the move and Sharon says that it has nothing to due to Ozzy's health. She said, "I knew people would think that. It's not.

"It's just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

Ozzy pointed to recent mass shootings and shared, "Everything's f***ing ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert... It's f***ing crazy.

"I don't want to die in America. I don't want to be buried in f***ing Forest Lawn. I'm English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go. But, no, it's just time for me to come home."

