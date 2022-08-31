.

Thirty Seconds to Mars Release 20th Anniversary Box Set

08-30-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Thirty Seconds to Mars Box set promo photo
Box set promo photo

Thirty Seconds to Mars released an exclusive collectible box set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first studio album, which was originally released on August 27, 2002. They sent over the following details:

The box set launched on the eve of the album's 20th anniversary and includes a signed vinyl, poster, mini yearbook, stainless steel chain bracelet with insignia box, two drumsticks printed with Shannon Leto's signature, four guitar picks, and a commemorative pin. All designs featured in the box draw from a visual language rooted in symbolism and mythology that the band has incorporated into its branding since the launch of the first album.

In tandem with the box set, the band has also released an exclusive 20TH ANNIVERSARY MERCH COLLECTION featuring a commemorative tee ($20.00) and zip-up hoodie ($55.00). The album is also available separately for purchase for a limited time on vinyl, CD, and cassette tape.

Jared Leto said of this album during its release, "Everything on this album is about real human experience. That is the single most inspiring source for us, the human struggle. Lyrically, it's a very personal album that sometimes uses otherworldly elements and/or conceptual ideas to illustrate a truthful personal situation." Find the box set and the other special anniversary merch here.

Related Stories


Thirty Seconds to Mars Release 20th Anniversary Box Set

Thirty Seconds To Mars' Jared Leto Plots Unusual Journey

Thirty Seconds to Mars Release 'One Track Mind' With A$AP Rocky

Thirty Seconds To Mars Reveal New Album 'America' Details

Jared Leto Previews New Thirty Seconds to Mars Song 'Great Wide Open'

Thirty Seconds to Mars Music and Merch

News > Thirty Seconds to Mars

advertisement
Day In Rock

Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback- Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more

Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date- Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour- more

Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.- Megadeth Hit New Milestones- Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now Tour- more

Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced- KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night- more

Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups- Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more

advertisement
Reviews

Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales

Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field

Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Latest News

Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback

Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers Brought Rock To VMAs

Fit For An Autopsy Reveal Cover Of Lamb Of God's Walk With Me In Hell

5 Seconds of Summer Announce Global Livestream Event

Architects Share Deep Fake Video

Thirty Seconds to Mars Release 20th Anniversary Box Set

Suicidal Tendencies Announce Special Halloween Shows