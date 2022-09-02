Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event

Ozzy Osbourne will be celebrating the September 9th release of his new studio album, "Patient Number 9" by hosting a rare in-store appearance and signing.
The special event will be taking place at Fingerprints in Long Beach, California on Saturday, September 10th, the day after the album's release. We were sent these additional details:
"Attendees will need to pre-order a copy of Patient Number 9 to attend the event as Ozzy will only be signing copies of the new album. In order to sign as many copies as possible, the new album will be the only item signed.
"Masks will be required for all attendees and no photos with Ozzy will be permitted. Click here. to reserve your copy."
Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.
Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric
25-Foot Ozzy Osbourne Inflatable Goes On Tour
Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam
