Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime At Season Opener

Event poster

(SRO) Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will be performing at halftime of the Los Angeles Rams season opener on Thursday, September 8th at SoFi Stadium.

To kick off the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills in the Rams' first game at SoFi Stadium since winning Super Bowl LVI in February. The game will be presented nationally on NBC, Peacock and Universo at 5:20 PM PT/8:20 PM ET. Tickets are available at www.therams.com/tickets.



Fans in the stadium will be treated to a multi-song medley from Osbourne while viewers at home will see a portion of the performance on NBC and Peacock during halftime.

The special performance comes on the eve of the release of Osbourne's new "Patient Number 9" album out September 9th.

