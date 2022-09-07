Arthur Brown Shares 'Lucifer Sam' From Monter's Ball

(Glass Onyon) Arthur Brown has released his new single, "Lucifer Sam", a track from his forthcoming album, "Monster's Ball", which will arrive on October 21st. Here is the official announcement:
Fans of dark and ghoulish rock & roll are all cordially invited to attend what is sure to be the biggest party of this year's Halloween season, Monster's Ball, the new album from the one and only God Of Hellfire and theatrical rock visionary, Arthur Brown!
For his latest macabre-themed masterpiece, Brown is joined by a murderer's row of talented co-conspirators including the album's producers Alan Davey, who also co-wrote several of the songs, and Fernando Perdomo, all of whom have helped Brown craft one of the most energetic and thrilling albums of his long and distinguished career. From The Stooges' guitarist James Williamson, who brings the heat on a new version of Brown's iconic 1968 hit "Fire" to the killer collaboration with Vanilla Fudge's Mark Stein on "Zombie Yelp," Monster's Ball promises to be one hell of a good time!
Today, Brown is proud to share another song from the album, the psychedelic opener to the album "Lucifer Sam," penned by none other than Syd Barrett and featuring ripping performances by Gong guitarist Steve Hillage and Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice.
Brown had this to say about the song, "As a prelude to the album launch on October 21st here's a mysterious track by the enigmatic Syd Barrett. Fernando Perdomo's bold production, the song's adventurous structure, and the input of Steve Hillage and Ian Paice make this a delight of spooky fun. Shadows flickered and felines howled as I sang this portrait - Happy Halloween!"
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime- David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic- UFO's Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack- more
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event- Pierce The Veil Return- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo- more
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger
Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour
Black Veil Brides Deliver 'Saviour II' Video
Bush Premiere 'More Than Machines' Video
Deep Purple Share Unreleased Rapture Of The Deep Performance
Pixies Share New Song 'Dregs Of The Wine'
Def Leppard Share Stadium Tour Update
Carl Palmer Plots The Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour