Arthur Brown Receives 'Legend Award' at HRH Prog XII

(SPKR) Arthur Brown has received the 'Legend Award' at HRH Prog XII at Camp HRH in Great Yarmouth, UK last Wednesday evening, 8th of November 2023. It is a remarkable second time that the much admired and iconic British rock singer has been honored with this eminent award since receiving it first in 2021.

Arthur's ground-breaking work over several decades was also celebrated at the 2019 Prog Awards where he received the 'Visionary Artist Award', and by Classic Rock magazine that bestowed a 'Showman Award' on him in 2005.

Brown comments: "It is just wonderful that the people in the Prog community have found such enjoyment and value in my work", the legendary singer modestly writes. "My life has been music. I am incredibly lucky to have worked and still be performing and creating with so many talented artists and musicians from many genres - and of course my band as well as my management and creative team. I am also grateful for the support of Prophecy, Cherry Red, and Cleopatra and all those like HRH, who provide the avenues for my music to be heard and performed - and last but never least, I am enormously grateful to all the fans and supporters of my music. In stealing the words of another artist: I'm a lucky man. See you out on the long, long road in 2023 and 2024!"

He is still touring in support of his current album "Long Long Road" (2022). A new album is already in the pipeline for 2024. Please see below for currently confirmed live dates, which are including a UK tour and the prestigious Inferno Festival in Oslo as well as Prophecy Fest next year.

17 NOV 2023 Cardiff (UK) Earl Haig

18 NOV 2023 London (UK) O2 Forum

19 NOV 2023 Birmingham (UK) Hare & Hounds

21 NOV 2023 Bristol (UK) The Fleece

22 NOV 2023 Southampton (UK) The 1865

23 NOV 2023 Hitchin (UK) Club 85

26 NOV 2023 Lewes (UK) Con Club

28-31 MAR 2024 Oslo (NO) Inferno Festival

18 APR 2024 Twickenham (UK) Eel Pie Club

26 APR 2024 Colchester (UK) Arts Centre

14-16 JUN 2024 Durham (UK) Northern Kin Festival

05-07 SEP 2024 Balve (DE) Prophecy Fest

14-17 SEP 2024 Greater Yarmouth (UK) HRH Prog XIV

