Highly Suspect Share 'Midnight Demon Club'

09-06-2022

Midnight Demon Club Cover art
(Roadrunner) Highly Suspect have shared "Midnight Demon Club," the final new single to be released from the band's anxiously awaited fourth full-length album, The Midnight Demon Club, out on September 9th.

Regarding the forthcoming LP, lead vocalist and guitarist Johnny Stevens a.k.a. "Terrible Johnny" shared, "Life comes at you fast. We are constantly reminded of this, and perhaps no greater occurrence will spark the imagination more than the death of a loved one. In my experience, it's during these moments of processing great loss that the mind is completely focused on 'what if's' as we try and escape what is.

"The Midnight Demon Club is about becoming the best version of yourself after tragedy, so it's a second chance on life with a happier mindset. The Midnight Demon Club is all about having fun and keeping it moving. Because as we all know, this life is way too short."

