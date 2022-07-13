Highly Suspect Announce The Midnight Demon Club Tour

Highly Suspect have announced that they will launching a fall headline tour of the U.S. that will feature support from special guests Artikal Sound System, Dead Poet Society, and Tiger Cub on select dates.
The band will be releasing their new album, "The Midnight Demon Club," on September 9th and will launch the supporting tour a few days later on September 15th in Minneapolis, MN.
lead vocalist and guitarist Johnny Stevens a.k.a. "Terrible Johnny" had this to say about the new album, "Life comes at you fast. We are constantly reminded of this, and perhaps no greater occurrence will spark the imagination more than the death of a loved one. In my experience, it's during these moments of processing great loss that the mind is completely focused on 'what if's' as we try and escape what is.
"The Midnight Demon Club is about becoming the best version of yourself after tragedy, so it's a second chance on life with a happier mindset. The Midnight Demon Club is all about having fun and keeping it moving. Because as we all know, this life is way too short."
Stevens said of the lead single "Natural Born Killer", "I'm always fighting for my place out here in this world. And there are two mindsets one could have - rollover and mope about the hard sh*t or just be a motherf***ing life beast and smash all your challenges at hand. And if you're really a badass, have fun doing it. That's the flow. That's the essence of being a natural born killer." Watch the video and see the dates below:
9/16 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
9/17 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
9/19 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
9/22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2022*
9/23 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
9/24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Pointfest*
9/27 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
9/30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
10/1 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
10/3 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
10/4 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
10/7 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
10/8 - Philadelphia, PA- Franklin Music Hall
10/10 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre
10/13 - Chicago, IL - Radius
10/14 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
10/15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
10/18 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
10/20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/22 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre
10/23 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom
10/26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
10/28 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
10/29 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
11/4 - Dallas, TX - The Factory at Deep Ellum
11/5 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
9/15 - 9/30: with Artikal Sound System
10/4 - 10/18: with Dead Poet Society
10/20: with iann Dior, Spiritbox, and Destroy Boys
10/22 - 11/5: with Tiger Cub
* Festival Date
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce US Tour
Mastodon Go Cinematic For More Than I Could Chew Video
Maneskin To Play SiriusXM Small Stage Series Concert
Keith Urban Adds Tyler Hubbard To The Speed Of Now World Tour
Puscifer Add Fall Leg To Existential Reckoning Tour
Joe Elliott Performs Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel
Oceans Of Slumber Cover 'House Of The Rising Sun'
Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Video