Highly Suspect Announce The Midnight Demon Club Tour

Highly Suspect have announced that they will launching a fall headline tour of the U.S. that will feature support from special guests Artikal Sound System, Dead Poet Society, and Tiger Cub on select dates.

The band will be releasing their new album, "The Midnight Demon Club," on September 9th and will launch the supporting tour a few days later on September 15th in Minneapolis, MN.

lead vocalist and guitarist Johnny Stevens a.k.a. "Terrible Johnny" had this to say about the new album, "Life comes at you fast. We are constantly reminded of this, and perhaps no greater occurrence will spark the imagination more than the death of a loved one. In my experience, it's during these moments of processing great loss that the mind is completely focused on 'what if's' as we try and escape what is.

"The Midnight Demon Club is about becoming the best version of yourself after tragedy, so it's a second chance on life with a happier mindset. The Midnight Demon Club is all about having fun and keeping it moving. Because as we all know, this life is way too short."



Stevens said of the lead single "Natural Born Killer", "I'm always fighting for my place out here in this world. And there are two mindsets one could have - rollover and mope about the hard sh*t or just be a motherf***ing life beast and smash all your challenges at hand. And if you're really a badass, have fun doing it. That's the flow. That's the essence of being a natural born killer." Watch the video and see the dates below:

9/16 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

9/17 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

9/19 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

9/22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2022*

9/23 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

9/24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Pointfest*

9/27 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

9/30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10/1 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

10/3 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

10/4 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

10/7 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

10/8 - Philadelphia, PA- Franklin Music Hall

10/10 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

10/13 - Chicago, IL - Radius

10/14 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

10/15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

10/18 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

10/20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/22 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre

10/23 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom

10/26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

10/28 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

10/29 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

11/4 - Dallas, TX - The Factory at Deep Ellum

11/5 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

9/15 - 9/30: with Artikal Sound System

10/4 - 10/18: with Dead Poet Society

10/20: with iann Dior, Spiritbox, and Destroy Boys

10/22 - 11/5: with Tiger Cub

* Festival Date

