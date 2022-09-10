Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne rocked the halftime show at the Los Angeles Rams NFL season opener at Sofi Stadium on September 8th and footage of his performance has been shared online.

The rocker appeared center stage alongside guitarist/producer Andrew Watt, bassist Chris Chaney and drummer Tommy Clufetos for the title track of his new album, "Patient Number 9", before Zakk Wylde joined the lineup for the classic, "Crazy Train."

The special performance comes on the eve of the release of Osbourne's thirteenth studio record, which is now available everywhere. The project sees Osbourne working with a core lineup of Watt, Wylde, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and guests including Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction.

Watch Ozzy's performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On 'Nothing Feels Right'

The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show

Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime At Season Opener

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event

Ozzy Osbourne Music and Merch

News > Ozzy Osbourne