Killboy has released a music video for her new single, "Nails", which is the follow up to the previously released track "Daddy Issues". Both wukk ve included on from her forthcoming EP, "My Crush".
"Nails" was produced by Colin Brittain (Dashboard Confessional, 5 Seconds of Summer) and dwilly, and video features artwork created by KILLBOY herself.
"I'm just going to keep doing what I enjoy," she says. "That's what being Killboy is all about. I love the music I'm making and I hope it gives people the freedom to do whatever the f*** they want at all times." Watch the video below:
Killboy Releases 'Loser' Lyric Video
Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II- Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Def Leppard- more
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II
Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery
Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share 'Dying Of The Light' Video
Vanilla Fudge Releasing Remastered Led Zeppelin Covers Album
Yes In the Studio For 'Close To The Edge' 50th Anniversary
The Vintage Caravan Give Fans 'Hell' Video
Killboy Delivers 'Nails' Video
Singled Out: The Dead Daisies' Face Your Fear