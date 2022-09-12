.

Killboy Delivers 'Nails' Video

09-12-2022

Killboy Single art created by Killboy
Killboy has released a music video for her new single, "Nails", which is the follow up to the previously released track "Daddy Issues". Both wukk ve included on from her forthcoming EP, "My Crush".

"Nails" was produced by Colin Brittain (Dashboard Confessional, 5 Seconds of Summer) and dwilly, and video features artwork created by KILLBOY herself.

"I'm just going to keep doing what I enjoy," she says. "That's what being Killboy is all about. I love the music I'm making and I hope it gives people the freedom to do whatever the f*** they want at all times." Watch the video below:

