Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance

Ozzy Osbourne has shared video of his full halftime show for the Los Angeles Rams season opener at SoFi Stadium that took place on September 8th, 2022 vs. the Buffalo Bills.

SRO shared the following details, "Because that performance was only seen by game attendees (NBC also aired a short clip of during the game telecast), Ozzy has obtained the full performance to share with his fans."

"Ozzy was joined by longtime band members Zakk Wylde and Tommy Clufetos, along with Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction) and 'Patient Number 9' producer Andrew Watt (who also worked with Ozzy on 2020's 'Ordinary Man' album) for a medley of the album's title track, along with his legendary classic (and popular sports anthem) 'Crazy Train.'"

The performance took place on the eve of Ozzy releasing that new album, "Patient Number 9". Watch the video below:

