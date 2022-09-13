Ozzy Osbourne has shared video of his full halftime show for the Los Angeles Rams season opener at SoFi Stadium that took place on September 8th, 2022 vs. the Buffalo Bills.
SRO shared the following details, "Because that performance was only seen by game attendees (NBC also aired a short clip of during the game telecast), Ozzy has obtained the full performance to share with his fans."
"Ozzy was joined by longtime band members Zakk Wylde and Tommy Clufetos, along with Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction) and 'Patient Number 9' producer Andrew Watt (who also worked with Ozzy on 2020's 'Ordinary Man' album) for a medley of the album's title track, along with his legendary classic (and popular sports anthem) 'Crazy Train.'"
The performance took place on the eve of Ozzy releasing that new album, "Patient Number 9". Watch the video below:
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On 'Nothing Feels Right'
The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance- Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Streaming- Megadeth- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more
Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II- Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Def Leppard- more
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance
The Devil Wears Prada Reveal 'Broken' Video
Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Video Streaming online
Megadeth Score Top 5 Debut With 'The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!'
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach Lineup
Paramore Add Dates To Intimate U.S. Tour
Green Day's Rock In Rio Performance Shared Online
Steven Adler and Slaughter Lead Thunder Valley Rally Lineup