Shania Twain Returns With 'Waking Up Dreaming'

Shania Twain has shared a video for her first new single since 2017, "Waking Up Dreaming", to celebrate her brand new record deal with Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.
Shania had this to say, "I couldn't think of a better partner than Republic Nashville. I'm honored and excited to be the label's first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I'm embracing it wholeheartedly."
Republic Records co-founder and CEO Monte Lipman added, "Shania is one of the most influential and impactful artists of this generation. She's a rare talent whose legacy continues to resonate throughout the world. We feel a tremendous amount of gratitude to support her new body of work, which is spectacular." Watch the Isaac Rentz directed video below:
