The Ghost Club 'Don't Let Go' With New Video

Don't Let Go single art

Pittsburgh alt-rockers The Ghost Club have premiered a music video for their brand new synth-fueled single "Don't Let Go". The track hit stores today (September 23rd).



Vocalist Domenic Dunegan had this to say, "This song is a personal thank you to the people in life that hang around through the lows and continue to guide you.

"You learn very quickly who truly cares about you when you are at your lowest points. It can also be listened to in another sense, as a reminder that no matter what, whether you're walking, running or crawling, never stop moving forward."



Big Picture Media shares this background: "Every puzzle comprises pieces of different shapes and sizes meant to interlock in all of the right places. Music forms in a similar fashion for The Ghost Club - yet founder Domenic Dunegan even personally shapes the pieces by hand.

"The Pittsburgh, PA singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist conjoins dusky analog synths, arena-ready guitars, and energetic vocals in a pastiche of eras and styles spawned by the eighties and forged in the twenty-twenties." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Singled Out: The Ghost Club's All I Know

The Ghost Club Music and Merch

News > The Ghost Club