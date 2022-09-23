The Ghost Club 'Don't Let Go' With New Video

Pittsburgh alt-rockers The Ghost Club have premiered a music video for their brand new synth-fueled single "Don't Let Go". The track hit stores today (September 23rd).
Vocalist Domenic Dunegan had this to say, "This song is a personal thank you to the people in life that hang around through the lows and continue to guide you.
"You learn very quickly who truly cares about you when you are at your lowest points. It can also be listened to in another sense, as a reminder that no matter what, whether you're walking, running or crawling, never stop moving forward."
Big Picture Media shares this background: "Every puzzle comprises pieces of different shapes and sizes meant to interlock in all of the right places. Music forms in a similar fashion for The Ghost Club - yet founder Domenic Dunegan even personally shapes the pieces by hand.
"The Pittsburgh, PA singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist conjoins dusky analog synths, arena-ready guitars, and energetic vocals in a pastiche of eras and styles spawned by the eighties and forged in the twenty-twenties." Watch the video below:
Singled Out: The Ghost Club's All I Know
The Ghost Club Music and Merch
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Disturbed Announce New 'Divisive' Album With 'Unstoppable'- more
Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork- Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set- Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million-Smashing Pumpkins- more
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
AWOLNATION Look To Overly Digitized Future With 'Freaking Me Out'
The Night Flight Orchestra To Celebrate David Andersson With Fall Tour
Joe Bonamassa Announces Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III
The Ghost Club 'Don't Let Go' With New Video
Rolling Stones Share Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow? Videos
Shania Twain Returns With 'Waking Up Dreaming'
The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Harley Darling'
5 Seconds of Summer Share 'Bad Omens' Video For Royal Albert Hall Livestream