Martina McBride Announces 12th Annual The Joy of Christmas Tour

Martina McBride has announced that she will be returning to the road this winter for a special run of shows for her 12th annual The Joy of Christmas Tour.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on November 26th in Greensboro, NC at the Steven Tanger Center and will conclude on December 18th in Fayetteville, AR at the Walton Arts Center - Baum Walker Hall.
McBride had this to say about the trek, "This is the 12th year of doing the Joy Of Christmas Tour and I truly believe our 2022 version of the show is the best yet.
"It is truly a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season. We look forward to it every year and are honored that our show has become a tradition for us and the fans. We cannot wait to take it back on the road!" See the dates below:
The Joy of Christmas Tour Dates:
11/26 - Greensboro, NC
11/.27 - Daytona Beach, FL
12/1 - Tysons, VA
12/2 - Shippensburg, PA
12/3 - Glenside, PA
12/4 - New Brunswick, NJ
12/8 - Denver, CO
12/9 - Omaha, NE
12/10 - Cedar Falls, IA
12/16 - Tulsa, OK
12/17 - Kansas City, MO
12/18 - Fayetteville, AR
