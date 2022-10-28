Shania Twain Announces Queen Of Me Album and Tour

Queen of Me album art

Shania Twain has announced that she will release her new album, "Queen of Me," on February 3, 2023 and will launch the 49-date global Queen Of Me Tour to support the record.

Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the tour.

The Queen of Me Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on September 26th at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK. See the dates below:

Shania Twain 'Queen Of Me' 2023 Tour Dates

4/28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena4/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion5/31 Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion9/16 London, UK The O29/19 Dublin, IRE 3Arena9/22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro9/25 Manchester, UK AO Arena9/26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham

Related Stories

Shania Twain Returns With 'Waking Up Dreaming'

Shania Twain's Not Just A Girl Coming To Netflix

Shania Twain Announces Let's Go Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain Vs Meghan Trainor In Rap Battle On Drop the Mic

Shania Twain Music and Merch

News > Shania Twain