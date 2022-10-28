Shania Twain Announces Queen Of Me Album and Tour

Shania Twain has announced that she will release her new album, "Queen of Me," on February 3, 2023 and will launch the 49-date global Queen Of Me Tour to support the record.
Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the tour.
The Queen of Me Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on September 26th at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK. See the dates below:
