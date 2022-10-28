.

Shania Twain Announces Queen Of Me Album and Tour

Michael Angulia | 10-28-2022

Shania Twain Queen of Me album art
Queen of Me album art

Shania Twain has announced that she will release her new album, "Queen of Me," on February 3, 2023 and will launch the 49-date global Queen Of Me Tour to support the record.

Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the tour.

The Queen of Me Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on September 26th at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK. See the dates below:

Shania Twain 'Queen Of Me' 2023 Tour Dates


4/28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
4/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center
5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena
5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater
5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater
5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
5/31 Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena
6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park
6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre
6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre
6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre
6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest
7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
9/16 London, UK The O2
9/19 Dublin, IRE 3Arena
9/22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
9/25 Manchester, UK AO Arena
9/26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham

