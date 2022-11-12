X Japan's Yoshiki Launches New Supergroup The Last Rockstars

Tour poster

X Japan's Yoshiki, has teamed up with fellow Japanese rockers Hyde, Sugizo and Miyavi in a brand new supergroup called The Last Rockstars, and they have shared a teaser video for two of their tracks.

The teaser video features two new songs, "The Last Rockstars" (lyrics by Yoshiki, composed by Yoshiki) and "Psycho LovE" (lyrics by Yoshiki / Hyde, composed by Hyde). The full songs will be released soon.

The band will make their debut live performances in Tokyo on January 26th and 27th at Ariake Arena, followed by January 29th & 30th at Tokyo Garden Theatre.

U.S. shows on February 4th at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York and February 10th at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles are on sale now. See the dates below, along with the teaser video:

1/26/2023 Tokyo, Japan Ariake Arena

1/27/2023 Tokyo, Japan Ariake Arena

1/29/2023 Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Garden Theatre

1/30/2023 Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Garden Theatre

2/4/2023 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

2/10/2024 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

