(KB) Rock supergroup The Last Rockstars - Yoshiki, Hyde, Hyde, Sugizo, and Miyavi - have announced their performance on November 29 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. This will be their only U.S. show this fall.
Earlier this year, THE LAST ROCKSTARS released their first single and launched "THE LAST ROCKSTARS Live Debut 2023" tour which included several sold-out shows in Tokyo, New York City, and Los Angeles.
The band's second single "Psycho Love" - released August 4 - reached #1 on iTunes Rock and Dance Charts, including #1 on Japan's iTunes All Genres chart, plus #1 in six countries and top 10 in ten countries on iTunes rock and dance charts.
X Japan's Yoshiki Launches New Supergroup The Last Rockstars
Motley Crue Rock The Fargodome On 2023 World Tour- Joe Bonamassa Rocks Fleetwood Mac's 'Lazy Poker Blues'- more
The Dead Daisies Rock Whitesnake Classic- Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Shadows Follow'- Status Quo Launch Archive Series- more
Carrie Underwood Shares New Song 'Give Her That'- Luke Bryan Streams New Single 'Southern And Slow'- more
Cillian Murphy's Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Four Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report
Motley Crue Rock The Fargodome On 2023 World Tour
Liam Gallagher Streams New Live Album Knebworth 22
Public Image Ltd Deliver 'End Of The World'
Dogstar Release 'Breach' Video
Supergroup The Last Rockstars Announce Only U.S. Show This Fall
Heaven Shall Burn Share Video For Classic Cover Of Blind Guardian's 'Valhalla'
Motley Crue Share Ohio Stadium Concert Recap Video
Joe Bonamassa Rocks Fleetwood Mac's 'Lazy Poker Blues'