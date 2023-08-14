Supergroup The Last Rockstars Announce Only U.S. Show This Fall

Cover art

(KB) Rock supergroup The Last Rockstars - Yoshiki, Hyde, Hyde, Sugizo, and Miyavi - have announced their performance on November 29 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. This will be their only U.S. show this fall.



Earlier this year, THE LAST ROCKSTARS released their first single and launched "THE LAST ROCKSTARS Live Debut 2023" tour which included several sold-out shows in Tokyo, New York City, and Los Angeles.



The band's second single "Psycho Love" - released August 4 - reached #1 on iTunes Rock and Dance Charts, including #1 on Japan's iTunes All Genres chart, plus #1 in six countries and top 10 in ten countries on iTunes rock and dance charts.

