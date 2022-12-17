Ozzy Osbourne Tested Positive For COVID-19 (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne Tested Positive For COVID-19 was a top 22 story from April 2022: Legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne, who is rushing back to the U.S. to be with him.
"Ozzy was only diagnosed... It was, like, middle of the night [U.K.] time. I spoke to him and he's okay," explained Sharon in a clip from her newly-launched show, "The Talk UK", in a clip shared by TMZ. "I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching COVID and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now."
The news has caused Sharon to take a break from her program after just three days on air to return to Los Angeles to be with her 73-year-old husband.
When asked what the first thing she will do when the two reconnect in person, Sharon says "[I will] hold him and kiss him with about three masks on, I think." Read more here.
