Capra To Begin Recording New Album In January

Louisiana rockers Capra took to social media to share the news that they will be entering the recording studio in January of next year to begin recording the follow-up to their 2021 effort "In Transmission".
The band shared via Facebook, "We played some of our biggest shows and wrote some of our best songs this year.. Which only means we have to go even bigger next year. Thank you to everyone that supported us in 2022 and will continue to support us throughout the years.
"It's crazy to think that we started this band 7 years ago expecting a handful of people to hear it and now we're here with all of you. This is only the beginning.
"We are set to record the new full length in January and to say that we're excited to share the new material with you is a massive understatement. Updates coming soon. //capra"
