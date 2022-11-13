Ringo Starr Shares 'Work To Do' Video From Upcoming Live Package

Live at the Greek 2019 Cover art

(BeautifulDay Media) Ringo Starr has shared a video for "Work To Do," featuring Hamish Stuart with Ringo and His All Starr Band, which comes from the forthcoming "Live at the Greek 2019" release.

"Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live at the Greek 2019" will be released in various formats on November 25th including Blu Ray, DVD, CD and a special yellow double vinyl.

Stuart has toured with 4 All Starr Bands (2006, 2008, 2019 and 2022) and "Work To Do" is always a crowd favorite. Hamish recalls the moment he first heard the Isley Brothers' funky and soulful song during a trip to Los Angeles, and shortly after he recorded his own version with his Scottish funk band.

The Average White Band released their rendition in 1974, and the song rose to #10 on the Billboard Disco Singles Chart, and with it their self titled album hit #1 on the Billboard 200.

This concert film of Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band (Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Greg Rolie, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonnette) was captured nearly 30 years to the day when Ringo and his very first All Starr Band played the Greek Theatre on September 3, 1989. This performance marked the last show of that tour in 2019, which included shows throughout the US and Canada as well as Japan. It also celebrated 30 years of wonderful music, with All Starrs from previous lineups including Joe Walsh, Nils Lofgren, Jim Keltner, Edgar Winter, Eric Carmen and Wally Palmer, joining in the finale of "With A Little Help From My Friends.''

From its inception and first tour in 1989 with the inaugural All Starr lineup -Joe Walsh, Dr. John, Billy Preston, Rick Danko and Levon Helm from The Band, Clarence Clemons and Nils Lofgren from Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, and session drum legend Jim Keltner-until the current and 15th iteration - Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, who he has called "the best 1-800-band in the land," deliver shows packed with hits that continue to delight audiences around the world. Ringo often says of the concerts that they are peace and love fests, "I love the audience and they love me and the band," and that is exactly what was captured at the Greek, at that famous open air arena among the Redwoods in Griffith Park, on September 2, 2019.

