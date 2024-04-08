.

Ringo Starr Announces First Single From 'Crooked Boy' EP

04-08-2024
Ringo Starr Announces First Single From 'Crooked Boy' EP

(Republic Media) Ringo Starr announces 'February Sky', the first single from his upcoming EP, Crooked Boy. 'February Sky' will be available to stream and download Friday, April 12 on all platforms. A visualizer was also created that includes never seen clips from Ringo's archives.

His fourth consecutive EP, Crooked Boy includes 4 original tracks. All songs were written and produced by Linda Perry for Starr to make his own, adding vocals and playing drums.

The EP will be released on a limited-edition marble vinyl on Record Store Day, April 20, 2024 before it is released digitally on Friday, April 26. Fans can pre-order the black vinyl and CD now, releasing May 31.

After previously collaborating on two songs that appeared on earlier Ringo EPs ('Coming Undone' on Change the World and 'Everyone and Everything' on EP3), Linda approached Ringo and asked if she could produce an entire EP - and Crooked Boy, consisting of 'February Sky', 'Gonna Need Someone', 'Adeline' and 'Crooked Boy' is the result.

"Linda made me a great EP - she produced it in her studio and then sent me the tracks and I added the drumming and my vocals" Ringo said. "'February Sky' is great - very moody - but since Linda wrote these specifically for me - it of course has to have a positive peace & love element."

Related Stories
Ringo Starr Announces First Single From 'Crooked Boy' EP

Fly To The Sun Releasing Album Featuring Members Of Kansas, Jeff Beck, Mr. Big And More

Ringo Starr Announces 'Rewind Forward' EP

Ringo Celebrating His Birthday With His Annual Peace & Love Campaign

Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour for His All Starr Band

News > Ringo Starr

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Love This Bar' In Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Awards- Firehouse Lead Singer CJ Snare Dead At 64- more

AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video- Motley Crue's New Music A 'Powerful Cross Between Country And Hip-Hop'- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville

Ross Valory - All of the Above

A Doll's House - Annum

5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield

Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas

Latest News

Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Love This Bar' In Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Awards

Firehouse Lead Singer CJ Snare Dead At 64

Dream Theater Announce 40th Anniversary Tour Featuring Return On Mike Portnoy

Why Lou Gramm Quit Foreigner

Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For 'Second Helping' 50th Anniversary

Singled Out: Alberta Cross and Band Of Skulls' 'Born In Amazement'

AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video

Motley Crue's New Music A 'Powerful Cross Between Country And Hip-Hop'