Ringo Starr Announces First Single From 'Crooked Boy' EP

(Republic Media) Ringo Starr announces 'February Sky', the first single from his upcoming EP, Crooked Boy. 'February Sky' will be available to stream and download Friday, April 12 on all platforms. A visualizer was also created that includes never seen clips from Ringo's archives.

His fourth consecutive EP, Crooked Boy includes 4 original tracks. All songs were written and produced by Linda Perry for Starr to make his own, adding vocals and playing drums.

The EP will be released on a limited-edition marble vinyl on Record Store Day, April 20, 2024 before it is released digitally on Friday, April 26. Fans can pre-order the black vinyl and CD now, releasing May 31.

After previously collaborating on two songs that appeared on earlier Ringo EPs ('Coming Undone' on Change the World and 'Everyone and Everything' on EP3), Linda approached Ringo and asked if she could produce an entire EP - and Crooked Boy, consisting of 'February Sky', 'Gonna Need Someone', 'Adeline' and 'Crooked Boy' is the result.

"Linda made me a great EP - she produced it in her studio and then sent me the tracks and I added the drumming and my vocals" Ringo said. "'February Sky' is great - very moody - but since Linda wrote these specifically for me - it of course has to have a positive peace & love element."

