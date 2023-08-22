Ringo Starr Announces 'Rewind Forward' EP

(Beautiful Day Media) Ringo Starr announced details for his 4th EP, Rewind Forward, available to pre-order today, ahead of its release on October 13, 2023 on digital, cassette, CD, and 10" vinyl. The title track will be available to stream or purchase everywhere this Friday August 25, 2023.
"Rewind Forward was something I said out of the blue - it's just one of those lines like a Hard Days Night. It just came to me. But it doesn't really make sense," Ringo said with a laugh about the title. "I was trying to explain it to myself and the best I can tell you about what it means is: sometimes when you want to go forward you have to go back first."
"Rewind Forward" was written with his engineer and oft co-writer Bruce Sugar. "We've been writing a song now for every EP," said Ringo. The other tracks find Starr collaborating with old and new friends - including longtime All Starr Steve Lukather and his Toto bandmate Joe Williams who wrote the opening track "Shadows on the Wall;" Paul McCartney, who wrote "Feeling the Sunlight;" and for the final track, "Miss Jean," Heartbreaker's Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell, who wrote the song and who also enlisted Ian Hunter, a former All Starr. In addition the EP features contributions from Joe Walsh, Steve Dudas, Lance Morrison, as well as Matt Bissonnette, Torrance Klein, Weston Wilson, Kip Lennon, Marky Lennon.
All songs were recorded at Ringo's home studio in Los Angeles (except for "Feeling the Sunlight" which was largely recorded in the UK).
The EP features 4 new songs:
1. Shadows On The Wall
2. Feeling The Sunlight
3. Rewind Forward
4. Miss Jean
Ringo and his All Starr band will begin their Fall tour on September 17, 2023 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA playing shows in the Southwest, Midwest and Southeast before ending on October 13, 2023 in Thackerville, OK.
RSASB Fall 2023 Tour
September
15 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Arena Outdoors at Harvey's
16 Modesto, CA The Fruit Yard Ampitheater
17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena
19 Tuscon, AZ Linda Rondstadt Theater
20 Albuquerque, NM Rio Rancho Center
22 Kansas City, MO The Uptown
23 St Louis, MO The Fox
24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
26 Clearwater, FL Coachmen Park
27 Atlanta, GA The Fox
29 Indianapolis, IN The Murat Theater at Old National Centre
30 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre
October
1 Minneapolis, MN Mystic Lake
3 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall
5 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
6 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino
7 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple
9 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
10 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium
12 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
13 Thackerville, OK Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Ringo Celebrating His Birthday With His Annual Peace & Love Campaign
Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour for His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Add Dates To Spring Tour
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Announce Spring Tour
Guns N' Roses Rock Live Debut On New Single 'Perhaps'- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Inks New Record Deal- more
Dolly Parton Recruits Beatles Legends For 'Let It Be' Cover- Steven Adler Auctioning Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction RIAA Certification Plaque- more
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Cover The Judds' 'Love Is Alive'- Scotty McCreery Streams New Single 'Cab In A Solo'- more
Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts
Caught In The Act: Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals
Victoria Anthony - New Disaster
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Metallica Through The Never in 3D Screening At The Academy Museum
Heart's Ann Wilson Leads Women Who Rock Concert Lineup
Eddie Vedder Announces Two Solo Concerts in Seattle
We Came As Romans Announce Darkbloom II Tour
Ringo Starr Announces 'Rewind Forward' EP
In This Moment Deliver 'GODMODE' Video
Ringworm Release 'House Of Flies' Video As New Album Arrives
Moon Coven Stream 'Sun King' Album In Full Ahead Of Release