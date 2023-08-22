Ringo Starr Announces 'Rewind Forward' EP

(Beautiful Day Media) Ringo Starr announced details for his 4th EP, Rewind Forward, available to pre-order today, ahead of its release on October 13, 2023 on digital, cassette, CD, and 10" vinyl. The title track will be available to stream or purchase everywhere this Friday August 25, 2023.



"Rewind Forward was something I said out of the blue - it's just one of those lines like a Hard Days Night. It just came to me. But it doesn't really make sense," Ringo said with a laugh about the title. "I was trying to explain it to myself and the best I can tell you about what it means is: sometimes when you want to go forward you have to go back first."



"Rewind Forward" was written with his engineer and oft co-writer Bruce Sugar. "We've been writing a song now for every EP," said Ringo. The other tracks find Starr collaborating with old and new friends - including longtime All Starr Steve Lukather and his Toto bandmate Joe Williams who wrote the opening track "Shadows on the Wall;" Paul McCartney, who wrote "Feeling the Sunlight;" and for the final track, "Miss Jean," Heartbreaker's Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell, who wrote the song and who also enlisted Ian Hunter, a former All Starr. In addition the EP features contributions from Joe Walsh, Steve Dudas, Lance Morrison, as well as Matt Bissonnette, Torrance Klein, Weston Wilson, Kip Lennon, Marky Lennon.



All songs were recorded at Ringo's home studio in Los Angeles (except for "Feeling the Sunlight" which was largely recorded in the UK).

The EP features 4 new songs:

1. Shadows On The Wall

2. Feeling The Sunlight

3. Rewind Forward

4. Miss Jean

Ringo and his All Starr band will begin their Fall tour on September 17, 2023 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA playing shows in the Southwest, Midwest and Southeast before ending on October 13, 2023 in Thackerville, OK.



RSASB Fall 2023 Tour

September

15 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Arena Outdoors at Harvey's

16 Modesto, CA The Fruit Yard Ampitheater

17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

19 Tuscon, AZ Linda Rondstadt Theater

20 Albuquerque, NM Rio Rancho Center

22 Kansas City, MO The Uptown

23 St Louis, MO The Fox

24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

26 Clearwater, FL Coachmen Park

27 Atlanta, GA The Fox

29 Indianapolis, IN The Murat Theater at Old National Centre

30 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre



October

1 Minneapolis, MN Mystic Lake

3 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

5 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

6 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino

7 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple

9 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

10 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium

12 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

13 Thackerville, OK Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

