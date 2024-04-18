Ringo & His All Starr Band Announce Fall Tour

(BDM) Ringo Starr shared some of the tour dates for his Ringo & His All Starr Band Fall tour which will see them return to a few of Ringo's favorite venues including Fallsview Casino in Fallsview, ON where he has launched several tours (2010, 2012) and to Radio City Music Hall where he has performed 8 times with the All Starrs between 1992-2018, and of course on July 7, 2010 where Ringo and the All Starr's were joined by two surprise guests, Paul McCartney and Joe Walsh, in celebration of Ringo's 70th birthday.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band featuring Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette will play 12 shows overall and today they announced 9.

This week will see Ringo release his 5th EP, Crooked Boy, as a special limited edition marble vinyl on Record Store Day, April 20, 2024.

Sept 12 Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

Sept 14 New Lenox, IL - Performing Arts Pavillion @ The Commons

Sept 15 Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

Sept 17 Washington DC - The Anthem

Sept 18 Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre

Sept 20 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept 22 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

Sept 24 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

Sept 25 New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Ringo will also be taking his All Starr Band back on the road for 12 shows this Spring - previously announced dates listed below:

May 22 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian

May 24 Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

May 25 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian

May 26 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian

May 28 San Bernadino, CA - Yaamava Theatre

May 29 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian

May 31 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian

Jun 1 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian

Jun 5 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional

Jun 6 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional

Jun 8 Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

Jun 9 Austin, TX - The Moody Theater

In other Ringo news: Through Julien's Auctions, Ringo recently published his 8th book, Beats & Threads. Ringo's trend setting threads were as signature as the beat of his drums and this book features over 200 images including never before seen photos and extensive details on his drums. Ringo-in collaboration with noted historian, author, speaker, drummer, and vintage drum collector, Gary Astridge-offers for the first-time the most comprehensive look at his legendary Beatles-era drum kits containing decades of research-based information with curated and detailed photographs of these pieces of music history.

