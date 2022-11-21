Caskets have released a music video for their brand new single, "Guiding Light". The track is the follow up to their group's 2021 debut album "Lost Souls".
Frontman Matt Flood had this to say about the new track, "The song is about redemption of your soul. To ask for forgiveness from yourself and from those closest to you in your life. It's about realizing that you need a 'guiding light', a helping hand to navigate the way through your own personal journey of self doubt.
"I'm sure most can relate to feeling like they need help being guided back to life, from whatever darkness they find themselves in. I struggle to ask for help. Lost in my own toxicity, waves of rage and believing that I wasn't the problem, everyone else was. Only to finally come to terms with the fact I need help, a way back to life. But also that it needs to be led and commanded by my own hand first and foremost.
"This is a story of redemption, realization and belief in your own willingness." Watch the video below:
Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At AMAs- Axl Rose Tributes Nazareth's Dan McCafferty- KIX Member Hospitalized- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Forced To Cancel Two Dates- Rolling Stones- KISS- Disturbed- Queen- Hendrix- more
Roger Waters Delivers 'Comfortably Numb 2022'- Nickelback 'Ready For The World To Hate Us Again'- Metallica- Journey- more
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne
RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment
Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At American Music Awards
Axl Rose Pays Tribute To Nazareth's Dan McCafferty
KIX Member Hospitalized Following Onstage Cardiac Event
Elton John and Britney Spears Recruit Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen For Video
alltheprettythings Release New Song Teenage Lines
Enslaved Announce New Album With 'Congelia' Video
Caskets Deliver 'Guiding Light' Video
Singled Out: 44Blonde's Like You Love Me