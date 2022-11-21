Caskets Deliver 'Guiding Light' Video

Caskets have released a music video for their brand new single, "Guiding Light". The track is the follow up to their group's 2021 debut album "Lost Souls".

Frontman Matt Flood had this to say about the new track, "The song is about redemption of your soul. To ask for forgiveness from yourself and from those closest to you in your life. It's about realizing that you need a 'guiding light', a helping hand to navigate the way through your own personal journey of self doubt.

"I'm sure most can relate to feeling like they need help being guided back to life, from whatever darkness they find themselves in. I struggle to ask for help. Lost in my own toxicity, waves of rage and believing that I wasn't the problem, everyone else was. Only to finally come to terms with the fact I need help, a way back to life. But also that it needs to be led and commanded by my own hand first and foremost.

"This is a story of redemption, realization and belief in your own willingness." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Caskets Music and Merch

News > Caskets