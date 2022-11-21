Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At American Music Awards

(Nasty Little Man) Ghost has won its first-ever American Music Award in the newly debuted Favorite Rock Album category. The critically acclaimed, chart-topping IMPERA has edged out formidable competition from Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to win the vote.
Featuring the Rock Radio #1s "Call Me Little Sunshine"-recently nominated for a Best Metal Performance GRAMMY-and "Hunter's Moon"-the end credits song from 2021's #1 R-Rated film Halloween Kills-as well as the currently climbing "Spillways," IMPERA was released March 11, 2022 via Loma Vista Recordings.
IMPERA debuted at #1 in a sweep of the U.S. album charts, and entering the Billboard 200 at #2. Produced by Klas Shlund and mixed by Andy Wallace, IMPERA sets the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop, resulting in a listen like no other - yet unmistakably, quintessentially Ghost.
