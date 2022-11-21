.

KIX Member Hospitalized Following Onstage Cardiac Event

Keavin Wiggins | 11-20-2022

KIX drummer Jimmy Chalfant was hospitalized on Friday night (November 18th) after suffering a cardiac event during the band's performance at Tally-Ho Theater in Leesburg, VA.

The band shared via social media on Saturday that Chalfant "is awake, alert, resting comfortably and in good spirits in the hospital after collapsing towards the end of their performance at the Tally-Ho Theater in Leesburg, Virginia on night one of a two nights stint.

"While clearly a cardiac event, it is unknown at this time whether or not Jimmy actually suffered a heart attack. Jimmy will be undergoing a series of tests to determine exactly what in fact occurred.

"The second performance scheduled for this evening (Saturday Nov 19th) is understandably postponed with a makeup date pending the prognosis of Jimmy's condition.

"KIX appreciates the outpouring of love and concern for Jimmy and thank everyone for their courteous understanding in the matter.

KIX Member Hospitalized Following Onstage Cardiac Event

Kix Expand Blow My Fuse Album For 30th Anniversary

