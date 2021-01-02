Rush Legend Neil Peart Voted Best Prog Musician Of All Time 2020 In Review

Rush Legend Neil Peart Voted Best Prog Musician Of All Time was a top 20 story of Sept 2020: Late Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart has been voted the greatest prog rock musician of all time by readers of Prog Magazine, in a poll that saw over 80,000 fans cast votes.
Prog magazine Editor Jerry Ewing had this to say, "Obviously it's very fitting that Neil Peart's been voted the Greatest Prog Musician ever by the readers of Prog Magazine, given that he sadly passed away this year.
"But he's long been seen as a master of his profession for five decades now, and as the tributes from his peers in the new issue show, this is a more than deserving accolade.
"The poll attracted our biggest ever vote - over 80,000 votes - so people take this stuff very seriously. The poll throws up more than its fair share of surprises but I think it's good to see it's not just the original old guard taking the prime positions.
"The influx of younger artists across more recent generations shows a healthy and broad range of age groups attracted by the music." See who else made the top 5 here.
