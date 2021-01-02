Singled Out: Jason Charles Miller's Better Late Than Never

Former Godhead frontman turned hit making country rocking solo artist Jason Charles Miller recently released a brand new single "Better Late Than Never" and to celebrate we have asked him to tell us about the track. His new album, "From The Wreckage - Part One" will hit stores on February 19th. Here is the story:

So... I have this list of song titles. Songs that have yet to be written, but that I always keep in the back of my mind (or written down in a file). I don't always start a song with a title, but I had the phrase "better late than never" in my head for a long time. I had just met Jonathan Tyler, an amazing musician from Texas (I'm sure you already know who he is) who was living in Los Angeles for a short time. We had jammed together at Loaded, a long since defunct club in Hollywood (it's now a Star Wars Cantina themed bar), and put a date on the calendar a few days later.

I threw out "Better Late Than Never" as a title to start with and he jumped on it right away. We actually wrote the song in 'open G' tuning, which always intimidates me, but I soldiered through it. The original writer's demo is starkly different than the final recorded version, but the bones are unmistakably there.

It's basically a song about getting ghosted, and just wanting to know why. We all have that friendship or relationship that ends for no known reason. This song is all about wanting to know why. You know it's over, and you've accepted that, you just want to know why. To close the book, to learn something about yourself or for your own personal growth. Was it your fault? Was it them? Not knowing whyis the worst feeling!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

