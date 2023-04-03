Jason Charles Miller Announces Album And Unleashes 'The River'

Cover art

(Golden Robot) Jason Charles Miller returns with a full band version of 'The River', an acoustic folk song that quickly turns into a wall of heavy metal thunder! With lyrics inspired equally from the 1849 California gold rush and the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, 'The River' (co-written by Jason with award winning hit songwriter Bart Allmand) pulls you into the water, threatening to never let you up for air!

Along with the release of his new single, Jason Charles Miller has also announced the release of Cards on the Table, an album that reflects on his musical influences, which include rock, Americana, country, and even metal.

Thought-provoking, contemplative lyrics are interspersed throughout the album, along with monster riffs, unforgettable melodies, and chilling harmonies, as well as spectacular performances from guest performers Kenny Aronoff, Austin Hanks, Duane Betts, Eban Schletter, Paul Cartwright, and Cameron Stone

Cards on the Table will be released digitally worldwide on May 5 via Golden Robot Records.

An accomplished performer with more than two decades of professional experience as a singer, songwriter, producer and voice actor, Jason Charles Miller has quietly established himself as a veteran presence in Americana, Country and Southern Rock, amassing more than 28.0 million Spotify streams in 2022 alone.



As a solo artist, Jason Charles Miller has performed alongside and opened for country and rock greats including Billy Ray Cyrus, Alan Jackson, Eric Church, Toby Keith, Ashley McBryde, Allman Betts Band, .38 Special, Night Ranger, Gary Allan, Justin Moore, Big Kenny of Big And Rich and Jerrod Niemann.



In 2019, Jason was lead vocalist on the Billboard chart-topping theme song for the 'Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers' video game. He has also contributed two songs to the critically acclaimed 'Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance' soundtrack, three songs to the highest selling video game of 2020, 'Cyberpunk 2077' and has even sung backup for Robert Smith of The Cure on the Reeves Gabrels/Robert Smith track "Yesterday's Gone."



Jason is the on-camera host of the Webby award-nominated show 'Starter Kit' on Geek & Sundry, teaching celebrities how to play tabletop role playing games. He also appears as a host and on-air personality on streaming channels including Dungeons & Dragons, Nerdist, Hyper RPG, The Young Turks and College Humor. Jason is also the co-host of Bardic Inspiration, a weekly D&D songwriting show sponsored by Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms on the CNEGames Twitch channel.

You can also see Miller on-screen in the SyFy original movie 'Battle Planet,' in 'Chatroom of Solitude' on Stan Lee's World of Heroes network, playing himself in season 5 of 'The Guild,' and squabbling with Lewis Black and Andy Dick in various productions on Comedy Central. As a voice actor, Jason has hundreds of animated and video game credits and has even narrated a film for NASA.



Widely recognized as the frontman and founder of the rock band Godhead, he has toured the world with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Rammstein, Disturbed, Linkin Park, Slipknot, and Korn frontman Jonathan Davis.

