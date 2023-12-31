Iron Maiden's 'Wasted Years' Given A Country Makeover - 2023 In Review

Iron Maiden's 'Wasted Years' Given A Country Makeover was a top 23 story of Sept 2023: Jason Charles Miller has released a music video for his reimagining of the classic Iron Maiden song "Wasted Years", injecting the melodic heavy rock song with a bit of country.
No stranger to rock as the frontman to the industrial rock band Godhead, and now a country music star, Miller blends both genres in his take of the metal classic. He had this to say, "Wasted Years' is one of the most profound songs ever written about life on the road as a musician.
"The lyrics have always touched me deeply, and I wanted to put my own spin on the loneliness one feels when listening to them. We shot the entire video in one shot, which takes an incredible amount of planning.
"Luckily director Andrew Fogel and our amazing steady cam operator, Allen Chen are experts in their craft! We put a few easter eggs on the walls, too. See if you can spot them!"
According to the announcement: The track also boasts an exceptional ensemble of musicians, including Paul Cartwright, whose masterful violin and viola skills, along with his string arrangement, bring an exquisite layer of depth to the song, while Cameron Stone, renowned for his iconic cello solo in the 'Game of Thrones' theme song, contributes his unparalleled talent on the cello.
The music video, directed seamlessly in a single take by Andrew Fogel, promises a visually captivating experience that complements the song's profound emotional depth. Additionally, the single artwork, offers his personal reinterpretation of Iron Maiden's iconic "Wasted Years" artwork, adding a unique and personal touch to this exceptional release.
