Former KISS Guitarist Teams Up With Slash Solo Band Members

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick revealed that he is working with an all-star project that he calls The Mob and their goal is to record some music this year.

Kulick shared the news during an appearance on Rockin' Metal Revival. When he was asked about his 2021 plans he said that will be working with members of his band, Zach Trone, Slash solo band members Brent Fitz and Todd Kerns, saying "I affectionately call these guys The Mobb".

Bruce described the group as "a formidable quartet of great players who can sing amazing. Zach is the secret weapon. "We're going to work on originals and maybe some covers that make sense and fit us really well.

"I don't know where in 2021 it's going to go landscape-wise for the entertainment business, but I do feel confident that I can get down to the reality of making some recorded music with those guys. That's the goal."

